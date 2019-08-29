MACON, Ga. — This football season, the 13WMAZ sports team will come together to debate and talk about topics in the sports world, both professionally and here locally.

Check out the first edition where Frank Malloy, Marvin James, and Avery Braxton discuss high school and college football, as well as make Jake Fromm Heisman trophy predictions.

If you want to join in, feel free email us at news@13wmaz.com if there's a topic you want these gentlemen to talk about.

