MACON, Ga. — Howard High School is 4-1 going into a bye week and they have a unique member of their team contributing to their success. Elizabeth Rodenroth is a young woman playing kicker for the Huskies, now in her second year. This year, she had a special award to go along with her team's success - Homecoming Queen.

Seeing Howard's #17 putting balls through the uprights is no surprise. It's year two of Rodenroth handling kicking duties for the Huskies. She said the progression from year one to year two is night and day.

"Well, I watched video of me kicking last year and I'm like, 'Oh, I can't believe I used to kick like that,' but now I'm just trying to increase my range and last year it was more of me trying to make sure that I was like kicking it right," Rodenroth said.

When Howard's senior kicker was leaving in 2017, head football coach Paul Carroll knew exactly where to look for his kicker of the future.

"I actually kind of asked around the school, because I knew we had a pretty good soccer girls team and guys team," Carroll said. "I know some of the guys came out and they just didn't pan out, and one of our basketball coaches said, 'Coach, there's a young lady down there kicking field goals. You need to go see her!'"

Last year, Rodenroth was 34-of-36 on PATs and 2-of-2 in field goals. This year she's only missed one field goal of four and is perfect from point after attempts.

"Especially when you come into region play, special teams are a big deal in football games and it's always good to have somebody who has confidence and knows [they're] gonna make that extra point because that one point will come into play," Carroll said.

"I guess it makes me feel good to know that my hard work is paying off and they understand what I can and can't do," Rodenroth said.

Rodenroth's competitive drive is in overdrive during the football season. Three times a week, she heads up I-75 to Peachtree City to practice with her traveling soccer team.

She said her body has been keeping up well, but sometimes it hates her for it. She believes the double duty is just making her tougher. She said she feels just like one of the guys on the team, but it's her school community that has really embraced her role.

Rodenroth was named Howard's 2019 Homecoming Queen last Friday night. The senior didn't think she had a shot at actually winning.

"I was really surprised, but it felt really cool that I had that much support and like after the game and everyone was talking to me and wanting pictures it was like 'Whoa, where did this come from?'"

Being the only girl in pads on the homecoming court threw her for just a bit of a loop.

"[At the] end of the second quarter, I was like, 'Oh, my God, they're all so dressed up,' and I was like putting my hair up running across the field I was like, 'This is not right,'" Rodenroth said laughing.

Her head coach was also in a unique position. Carroll's own daughter was also on the homecoming court. He said the feeling of walking her down the field combined with seeing one of his players win was surreal.

"I tell you it was pretty emotional for me. Some coaches they don't do that, but I decided, 'Hey, it's a once in a lifetime deal,' and it was a big thing for me," Carroll said.

Rodenroth is a Husky and truly one of the pack.

RELATED: 'Something that you'll never forget:' Warner Robins Demons mark 10 years since 'Miracle at the Mac'

RELATED: Howard High School teacher gets mohawk after losing friendly bet with student athlete

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.