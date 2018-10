The Mayhem had a strong outing from Gordon Defiel in goal as he saved all 23 shots he faced on the night for the shutout.

No score in the first period, but in the 2nd period the Mayhem got on the board with a power play goal from Jake Trask.

Five and half minutes later Kristaps Bazevics scored the second goal of the game. The Mayhem scored one more goal to win 3-0.

The Mayhem wil return to action next Friday night at Fayetteville to take on the Marksmen.

© 2018 WMAZ