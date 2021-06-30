'They work hard': Jones County youth team to play in national tournament in Virginia

The Jones County Darlings will represent Central Georgia in the Dixie Youth World Series softball tournament

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — At 13WMAZ we highlight pro, college, and even our high school athletes, but around here, even our young athletes are champions.

The Jones County Darlings eight and under softball team won the state tournament, and now they'll represent Georgia on the big stage.

Jones County high school's softball team is fresh off a state championship and if you check out their Dixie League eight and under Darlings team, the purple and gold are in good hands.

"We want to represent that. That was my message to them. 'Hey, we get in this dugout. We're Jones County. We do what we do and we represent our county.' It's a strong softball tradition," said head coach Justin Lord.

While being good representations are nice and all. These girls play for the love of the game.

"Just meeting everyone, and that I get to play," said pitcher Sutton Lord.

"That I get to be with my friends and that's it," said first base Ansley Matthews.

The team is made up of all-stars from the Jones County Rec department. The Darlings just won the Dixie Youth State Championship in Crawford County and now will play for the National World Series in Virginia.

"It was really, really fun and it was amazing," said Sutton of the big win.

The Darlings are technically sound! Running home is always a thrill.

"It feels like I should run faster than I did to first," Lorelai Heath said.

"I have an older cousin and it's kind of like I'm running to tackle him basically," Sutton said.

The team may be young, but they understand the game.

"A lot of times, they tell me where the play is. I like to make sure I tell them where it is, but a lot of times they already know. That's the great thing about these girls, they work hard not only the physical part of the game but the mental part of the game too," Lord said.

They hope to bring home a lot of runs in Virginia.

The Dixie Softball World Series begins July 23 in Princeton, Virginia. You can find their Facebook page here to donate to the teams effort to get to Virginia.

