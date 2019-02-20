The Macon Mayhem have already won the President's Cup in their short 5 years as a franchise in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Before this season began, they promoted two-year assistant coach Leo Thomas to be the 2nd head coach in franchise history, replacing Kevin Kerr.

"It was excitement, I was very excited, very comfortable here the past two years with Kevin Kerr and this group of guys," Thomas said. "So I was very excited for the opportunity. I kind of knew it would be a possibility.”

But his hire is historical, not because it's Thomas' first head coaching gig, but because he is the first black coach in the SPHL.

Leo Thomas

"It's very humbling. I can’t put it into too many words. It’s something that I have wanted to do for a long time. For it to happen to me now, I am blessed to be in the position I am now," Thomas said. "I look forward to learning every day, dedicating myself and becoming a better coach."

It's a journey that started for Thomas back when he played on ponds in Toronto as a kid.

"I kind of fell in love with that sport more than any other sport. Growing up, I was big into baseball, basketball, stuff like that, too. Hockey was the one sport that kind of grabbed me and I fell in love with it," Thomas said.

And that meant staying up late during school nights and rooting for the home team.

"I watched hockey every night. Whenever the Toronto Maple Leafs were on, I was watching it. I was a die hard, man. I was a kid -- it's embarrassing to say, but I would cry when they lost in a playoff game. It's definitely in my blood," Thomas said.

Thomas played 13 years of professional hockey including the American Hockey League, the East Coast Hockey League, and the SPHL and won 3 professional championships.

But there were times when hockey wasn't just slapshots and scoring. There were moments where he felt dejected and disturbed because Thomas says he endured racism on the rink.

"I just remember my mom always telling me, 'You know, just laugh at them,'" Thomas said.

And he used laughter to keep loving the game. More than 25 years later, his love for hockey hasn't changed.

The game, however, has.

"Back when I was playing, you can count on two hands how many players were out there, but where the game is now where black athletes or black hockey players, there is one almost in every time in the NHL," Thomas said. "There is a few coaches up in the higher level, I am glad I can be a part of that group and open some doors for some kids that want to get into coaching also."

Thomas said his goal isn't to leave a legacy with the Mayhem, but like any coach, he wants another title.

"I am going to try and do my best and my hardest to push these guys and bring a championship back here to Macon," Thomas said.

And he hopes his role transcends the game so that history repeats itself for future first time head coaches stepping onto the ice.

"I hope these other black kids, whatever culture, they enjoy the game. This game is for everybody, and I am glad to see where the game is at."