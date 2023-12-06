Tom Brady jokingly says he'll 'come out of retirement' after knocking down MrBeast's drone on $300M yacht

Brady only needed one chance to send MrBeast's drone down in the water after he hit the right side of it.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another day goes by and another moment Tom Brady jokingly teases about coming out of retirement.

This time, however, he talked about it as the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw a football on a $300 million yacht and knocked down YouTuber MrBeast's drone up high in the air.

Before he threw the ball, the former Buccaneers quarterback said on the latest YouTube video from MrBeast, "If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement," as he warmed up by tossing the football to another person on the yacht.

"Dad, you're going to, like, miss," Brady's daughter said as he was about to throw the football.

But sure enough, Brady only needed one chance to send MrBeast's drone down in the water after he hit the right side of it.

"That's what I got paid for Jimmy, come on," Brady said to MrBeast — who has over 159 million subscribers on YouTube.

The future Hall of Famer went on to throw a perfect pass to one of MrBeast's friends out on the water on a Jet Ski, but unfortunately, the ball bounced off his chest and went into the water.

Although Brady was having a good time and said he would come out of retirement if he hit the drone on the first try, football fans should not take that seriously.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," Brady said. "I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I've already told people that lots of times."

Brady pulled a similar stunt last year but reiterated he is content with staying reflective about his career from here on out. He is also in line to head into the broadcast booth in 2024 for Fox Sports.

Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL back in February in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

After a lackluster 2022 regular season and a public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October, Brady and the Bucs were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in a Wild Card game against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a disappointing end that sparked widespread rumors of an official Brady retirement.

Still, the 45-year-old walks away as the NFL career leader in passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). As the only player with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP titles, Brady is regarded as the greatest player the sport has ever seen.