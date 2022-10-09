Who were the top players in Georgia high school football for week 4? Find out here

Find out who this week's top players were on the gridiron in our newest edition of Game Balls.

MACON, Ga. — This week we are back with our newest series where we give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night.

We take a look at the top players from week 4, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.

If you have a player you think deserves a game ball, please send in stats and nominations to jbaxley@13WMAZ.com. This doesn’t guarantee a player will be chosen, but we will take them into consideration.

Game Balls for week 4:

Frank Malloy: Mary Persons running back Duke Watson and Northeast’s Nick Woodford both went over two hundred yards in big wins for their respective teams.

Peach County defensive back Jayden Parker intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown in a dominating win over Jones County.

Marvin James: I have a tag team. Demari Foster, RB, Dublin: Rushed 16 times for 362 yards and four touchdowns in 41-21 win over ECI.

My second honoree is Westfield QB Hunter Kirkley, who combined for 390 total offensive yards and seven touchdowns, breaking the Hornets record in a win over Tiftarea, 63-34

Connor Hines: James Neville, Westside QB. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns, easily handling an undefeated Rutland team 51-7. Some of this guy’s throws were just fearless — and he’s doing it all as a freshman.

The second goes to Demetrious Carter, Perry RB. He rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 37-6 victory over Veterans. Yet another weapon the Panthers have in their belt.

Justin Baxley: Northeast running back Nick Woodford is absolutely establishing himself as one the best players in Central Georgia. In the team’s win over Carver, one of the best teams in 2A, carried the ball 32 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Another goes to Houston County quarterback Antwann Hil Jr. This might be one of the most efficient games possible as he finished 10-of-10 for 298 yards and five touchdowns.

Most of the stats came from the first half as the Bears went up 68-0 heading into halftime. If coach Jeremy Edwards hadn’t called off the Bears, there is no telling how crazy Hill’s stat line could have gotten.