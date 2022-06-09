Macon Touchdown Club honors athletes following week 3 of Football Friday Night

Northeast running back Nick Woodford, ACE wide receiver Brice Whitley and Tattnall Square Academy linebacker Demario Wilmore were all recognized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Week three of Football Friday Night has come and gone, and the Macon Touchdown Club is recognizing three standout athletes in its first week of honors.

Co-Back of the Week: Nick Woodford, Northeast High School

The Raiders' speedy sophomore rushed 24 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia's top team in 2A, Fitzgerald.

Northeast came up just short against the defending state champs, 28-27. They'll host Carver-Columbus this Friday night.

Co-Back of the Week: Brice Whitley, ACE Charter

Sharing the back of the week honors with Woodford, is ACE’s Brice Whitley, who just ran all over Pataula Charter on Friday night.

Whitley logged four receptions for 101 yards and two scores at wide receiver. On the other side of the ball, four tackles, four pass break ups and a 50-yard pick six. And it doesn't stop there -- as the Gryphons' kick returner, Whitley recorded a 75-yard house call.

All in all, the sophomore logged 267 all-purpose yards, and was clearly a huge part of ACE’s 63-22 win Friday night.

Undefeated ACE heads to Columbus to face Jordan this week.

Lineman of the Week: Demario Wilmore, Tattnall Square Academy

Rounding things out as the lineman of the week is Demario Wilmore, the Tattnall Trojans' senior linebacker.

In Friday’s 63-47 win over Athens Christian, Wilmore accounted for 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

TSA returns home to host Bowdon in Macon this Friday night.