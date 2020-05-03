MACON, Ga. — The Treutlen boys’ basketball team made a special visit to the Beverly Night Olsen Children’s hospital at Navicent on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings visited Keason Milton, a 3-year-old with stage four cancer.

As the players gave him high-fives’, Keason gripped on to the basketball they gifted him, which has each player’s autograph on it.

They also gave him a pom-pom and a Vikings T-shirt.

“The Treutlen basketball team actually came to town for a championship,” Keason’s mom, Tiffany, said, “And they stopped by to support Keason and show their love.”

Treutlen boys’ basketball head coach Tyree Coney says they wanted to give Keason some inspiration. He also said he wanted to inspire the team as well.

“We’re about to head to play the Hancock Bulldogs in the state finals boys basketball game,” Coney said. “So any inspiration that we can get right now would be a great benefit to us.”

WMAZ

Tiffany says basketball is Keason’s favorite sport.

“It was so overwhelming. He loved it,” she said.

Tiffany and Coney are cousins.

“It was a great time for us to stop by and give Keason a visit,” Coney said.

Tiffany and Keason currently live in Warner Robins, but she says the whole Treutlen County community, her hometown, has been supportive of Keason.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey,” Tiffany said. “It’s a difficult journey.”

wmaz

