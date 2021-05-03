Trey Hill, Malik Herring react to NFL achievements

Trey Hill will head to Cincinnati to play for the Bengals while Herring will sign a free agency deal with Kansas City

FORSYTH, Ga. — Two Central Georgia families are still celebrating after their college athletes were picked up by NFL teams during the 2021 draft.

Trey Hill was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the draft.

The Houston County alum went 190th overall and will now challenge 2018 first round pick Billy Price for a starting spot to protect Joe Burrow at center.

Back in 2017, he tweeted that he'd be drafted and change his family lives. Four years later, he made good on his promise.

"It means a lot to my family. I'm put in a position to help them out each, in each way I can, you know financially. Any way I can, I do it for them. That's basically my why. Why I do everything? It's for them," Hill said.

4 more years from today !!! I'm Changing My Family Lives and That's On Me😈🏈#DraftDay #StayPrayedUp🙏🏽 — CincoCinco‼️ (@hilldeontrey) April 27, 2017

Forsyth native Malik Herring headed to a new home as well. The former Mary Persons and Georgia Bulldog didn't hear his name called in the draft, but signs a free agency deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herring now has a chance to work his way onto the 53 man roster for the 2020 NFL champs.

Herring has had his doubters, especially after tearing his ACL in January. He's confident in his abilities and is grateful for the opportunity after a long, hard road.

"It's a great feeling. I would say dream come true, but the dream wasn't to go undrafted," Herring said. "It's a great feeling knowing I still get an opportunity to show what I can do and really just be on somebody's roster. To be on an NFL team is still a dream come true."