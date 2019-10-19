FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley State University athletics department has announced due to the threat of rain and wind from Tropical Storm Nestor, the Homecoming football game kickoff against Morehouse College on Saturday afternoon has been moved up to a 12:30 p.m. start time.

That's according to a news release from the university.

The game's original kickoff time was 2 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. The earlier start time will be in hopes of avoiding the rain coming to the area from Tropical Storm Nestor.

The FVSU Homecoming parade is still scheduled to begin at its original 9 a.m. start time.

