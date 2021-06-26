Twiggs County native Darqueze Dennard hosts celebrity bowling, basketball events

Proceeds from both events went to the Dennard Difference Youth Enrichment Center

MACON, Ga. — A former Twiggs County Cobra turned NFL ball player is back in Macon this weekend showing love to his city.

Darqueze Dennard's non-profit the Dennard Difference Foundation held a celebrity bowling day at Pin Strikes in Macon. Dennard, a former Atlanta Falcon and now Arizona Cardinal, brought several of his NFL friends in to hang out with high school athlete while bowling.

Atlanta Falcons Foye Oluokon, Qadree Ollison, Isaiah Oliver and others were in attendance. The foundation also gave away gift bags and raffle prizes.

Dennard said giving Central Georgia kids something to aspire too was the goal.

“We all know the same people most likely. That relationship in itself can kind of tell them, 'hey I started here and this is what I'm doing now.' I had big dreams that were accomplishable so dream big, reach for the stars, it's definitely possible," Dennard said.