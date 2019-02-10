PERRY, Ga. — The Westfield School softball team is undefeated this year, shutting out the vast majority of their opponents while putting plenty of points on the scoreboard. A big part of their success is a pair of sisters, more specifically twin sisters, Ellie and Emma Williams.

For the Hornets junior pitcher Emma, few things are more important on the mound than her relationship with the catcher.

"You have to have good vibes, good connection, because the catcher really helps your pitcher out. Makes her look good," Emma said.

That's why she said there's no better person to have behind the plate than the teammate who came into the world just six minutes before her, her twin sister Ellie.

"We know each other obviously, born, raised. We get along really well," Emma said.

"I can talk to her and I know what to say and it just helps that way. We just communicate and work very well together," Ellie said.

Ask either one and they'll both tell you twin telepathy between the lines is definitely a real thing and if one twin wins, they both win.

"It's a thing, it's definitely a thing. I'll be behind the plate and then there's this girl up to bat if I don't know the pitch, I can kinda just look at Emma and know when she wants to throw and be like 'alright, now I know what to call,'" said Ellie.

Danny Camp has coached the Williams sisters for five years and says a lifetime of sibling rivalry doesn't show anywhere better than their competitive spirit on the diamond.

"You know [they] absolutely hate to lose. They're very competitive. It's not just in softball but on the basketball floor," Camp said. "No matter what they do. If it's underwater BB stacking they want to be the best underwater BB stacker."

The Hornets are 23-0 and have seen double as back-to-back state champions in 2017 and 2018, thanks in no small part to the sister-sister one-two punch. The whole junior class has been playing together since middle school. Both Williams say it feels like more than just one sister on the softball field.

"We're all just really close and we get along and we all just love softball and I don't know we all just gel really well together," Ellie said.

"We're close with everyone. We all just have the same goal just keep getting better and better everyday," Emma said.

The Westfield School has just a few games left before the playoffs begin in later October.

