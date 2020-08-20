2 Central Chargers commit to Division 1 athletics

Quay Primas will play basketball for Mercer University. Jalik Thomas will play football for Arkansas State.

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday was a day of celebration for Central High School after two Chargers made commitments to play DI athletics.

First commitment of the day was football quarterback Jalik Thomas. Thomas committed to play for Blake Anderson and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

He was electric last year as a dual-threat QB and accounted for nearly 2,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns.

On the basketball floor, Quay Primas decided to stick close to home. Primas committed to Mercer University to play under second-year coach Greg Gary.

Primas, 6'6" and 220 pounds, was a double-double machine averaging 23.5 points and 14 rebounds for the Chargers. He led the way to a Final Four appearance in 2019.