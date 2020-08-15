Two Central Georgian football players named to AJC Super 11

Amarius Mims of Bleckley County and TJ Ferguson of Peach County were named two of the 11 best high school football players in the state.

ATLANTA — High school football is just three weeks away and two Central Georgians are coming into the 2020 season with some serious accolades.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution named Amarius Mims of Bleckley County and TJ Ferguson of Peach County to their Super 11 team.

The Super 11 is a compilation of the best high school football players in Georgia.

Both players are offensive lineman and highly touted prospects. Mims is a five star prospect and the first BC Royal to be named to the Super 11 squad. He currently has Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee in his top six.

Ferguson is the 10th Peach County Trojan to be named to the Super 11. Most recently Sergio Allen, now a Clemson Tiger, was named in 2019 and Kearis Jackson, now at Georgia, was named in 2017.

Ferguson does not take that legacy lightly.

"It means a lot definitely. Coming from the same school, coming from the same place and just seeing what they went on to do at the next level just lets me know that I can do the same, if not more, so just more motivation," Ferguson said.

Ferguson committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide last month, earlier than expected. He said that's because COVID-19 was slowing the visit process.