Georgia flattens Arkansas 37-0

The No. 2 Bulldogs are now 5-0.

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: It was another dominant day for the Georgia defense, with the word "dominant" not really even quite close to capturing it.

UGA dusted off the top-10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks without their starting quarterback, and with backup Stetson Bennett barely lifting a finger himself.

Bennett threw for just 72 yards on 7-of-11 passing. Three UGA running backs had more than 50 yards (a fourth, Kendall Milton, had 48), with James Cook leading the way with 87 yards on 7.3 yards per carry.

The run-oriented Razorbacks gained just 75 yards on the ground on 29 attempts - only 2.6 yards per carry.

Next up for Georgia will be a trip to Auburn next weekend.

Original story below

The Georgia Bulldogs will be front and center this morning, with College GameDay live from Athens before UGA takes on Arkansas in a highly-anticipated early matchup at noon.

The GameDay broadcast begins off at 9 a.m. ET and will lead right into the noon Georgia-Arkansas kickoff.

The story for UGA has been a consistent one this year - with the Dawgs' overwhelming defensive front smothering opponent after opponent.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs have given up a total of two offensive touchdowns in four games - both of them fourth-quarter garbage time scores. They have allowed just 23 points altogether in those four games, the most recent of them a 62-0 flattening of helpless Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The basics

Who : No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs What : Week 5 vs. No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks

: Week 5 vs. No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks Where : Sanford Stadium, Athens

: Sanford Stadium, Athens When : Noon ET

: Noon ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Tickets: Available on secondary markets at the low end for about $70.

With the shine starting to come off a bit of UGA's opening win over Clemson - thanks to the Tigers' pair of losses already this season and their spot in the national rankings hanging by a thread - Arkansas might present the toughest team yet for the Dawgs (and, given the state of Auburn, might vie with the Florida game as their toughest test all season).

The surprising Razorbacks are in the top-10 for the first time in nearly a decade, with wins already against Texas and Texas A&M.

Arkansas' run-oriented attack led by mobile QB KJ Jefferson and lead back Trelon Smith will see if it meets its match in UGA's immovable defensive line.

As far as the Dawgs' health goes, the team is expecting back DB Tykee Smith back this week, further strengthening their defense, as well as TE Darnell Washington.

The GameDay crew, meanwhile, will be out at Myers Quad on the UGA campus:

Athens tomorrow is gonna be 🔥



Come join! We'll be live from Myers Quad starting at 9 AM ET 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mHEsY9Whu4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2021