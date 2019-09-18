ATHENS, Ga. — We know how much players and coaches can impact the world of sports, but what about the unsung heroes that are just as important that do it all without fanfare. In this segment, we are recognizing Dawg Nation -- the fans of Georgia Football -- because of their #WearPinkForWendy campaign, opting to wear pink to support the opposing coach of Arkansas State Blake Anderson who lost his wife to breast cancer just a month ago.

The Dawgs own this week’s team 13 MVP honor. Here are a few of the sights and sounds from between the hedges.

Senior placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship explains, “I think it was incredible. I think that Dawg Nation is so incredible -- anything we ask them to do, they go right ahead and do it for us.”

Of course, Georgia went on to win the game 55-0, but the fans in the stands were the bigger winners of the day.

