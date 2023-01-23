Former UGA football player will wear No. 77 in Senior Bowl, to honor teammate killed in crash

Former UGA player Warren McClendon will wear jersey no. 77 in honor of Devin Willock, who was killed in a crash over a week ago.

A former University of Georgia football player will honor his teammate killed in a crash more than a week ago.

Former UGA player Warren McClendon will wear the jersey no. 77 in honor of Devin Willock during the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. The game is an all-star game that takes place in Mobile, Ala.

Willock and a staffer were killed in a crash on Jan. 15, just hours after the team was celebrated for winning the 2023 national championships.

McClendon was riding with Willock and two others when the group crashed into a power pole off Barnett Shoals Road, about four miles south of Sanford Stadium in Athens. The driver, Chandler Lecroy, was also killed in the crash.

McClendon, who was also injured in the crash, received the blessing to wear Willock’s number from his family, according to a twitter post from Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

McClendon previously wore no. 70 during his three years with the Bulldogs.

McClendon also took to Twitter to thank his teammates and the staff at UGA. The post said, "Athens will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, it's now time for me to take the next step in my career and start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft."