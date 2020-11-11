x
UGA game postponed as Mizzou deals with COVID-19 cases

UGA vs Mizzou is the latest SEC football game to be affected by rising cases and required quarantining
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATHENS, Ga. — This Saturday’s UGA game will be postponed as opponent Mizzou deals with COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release from the University of Georgia, the postponement is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of players and staff within the Missouri football program.

Mizzou already has a game slated for Dec. 12, so an exact date for the matchup is still unknown, though UGA says it COULD be on Dec. 19.

The pandemic has ravaged SEC football this season, and the UGA game is the latest casualty on this week's schedule from rising cases.

Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee were also postponed earlier this week.

The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. 

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com

