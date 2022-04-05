Georgia Bulldogs linebacker receives athletic scholar of the year award

Nakobe Dean has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar award.

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean has been selected as the 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar.

Dean, a native of Horn Lake, Mississippi, was chosen out of nearly 1,000 nominees nationwide by the Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. The prestigious award honors students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as out on the field, according to its website.

The linebacker previously won the 2021 Butkus Award while leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship.

According to Dean's stats from ESPN, he recorded 72 tackles including 36 solo tackles and 36 assisted tackles in 2021. He also had 6.0 sacks, six pass break ups, 31 quarterback pressures and two interceptions including a 50-yard "pick six" against Florida last year.

He has also been a leader in UGA's Dawgs for Pups initiative, which helps youth in the Athens-Clarke County area.