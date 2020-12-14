UGA-Vandy game for Saturday canceled after postponement

The Bulldogs (7-2) will no longer be playing the winless Vanderbilt Commodores this season

ATHENS, Ga. — This Saturday’s matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores is no more.

The game, initially scheduled to be played on Dec. 5, was re-scheduled for Dec. 19.

Now, just days before the re-scheduled date, that game has been completely canceled and declared a ‘no-contest.’

The SEC says the following:

The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest.

It’s worth noting that Vanderbilt played the Tennessee Volunteers just two days ago… they lost 42-17.

Meanwhile, Georgia played a re-scheduled Missouri game and blew out the Tigers 49-14.

According to Dawg Nation, all other SEC teams with remaining games are already scheduled and going outside the conference could be difficult.

If the Bulldogs are unsuccessful in finding a new opponent, they'd end the season with a 7-2 record. Six of those are away games.