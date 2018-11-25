CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC head football coach Larry Fedora has been fired according to a statement from the university.

Fedora, who complied a 45-43 record in Chapel Hill had been embattled after posting two straight losing seasons.

“We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years – coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,’’ UNC Athletic Director Cunningham said.

“Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”

Fedora has four years left on his contract and will be owed $3 million per year over the next four years.

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham did not have any other comments.

