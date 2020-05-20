WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This year's senior class raised the bar for the Warhawks wrestling program. 9 out of the 11 have committed to wrestle in college, all picking up athletic scholarships.

This year, the team won the Region for the 4th consecutive year in a row, took 2nd in Team States, 3rd in Traditional States, and produced 1 State Champion, 4 State Runners-Up, and 5 State placers.

Here are the signees.

Francis Morrissey: 2X State Champion, 1 X State Runner Up. Over 200 career wins, is a nationally-ranked wrestler, and a multi-time All-American. Francis will continue his education and wrestling career for Appalachian State University and plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise Science.

Julian Farber: 1 X State Champion, 2 X State Runner Up, 1 X State Placer. Over 200 career wins, is also a multi-time All-American. Julian will continue his education and wrestling career for The University of Northern Iowa and plans on pursuing a degree in Supply Chain Management.

Wylde Wilkerson: 1 X State Placer, 2 X State Qualifier. Over 100 career wins is an All-American and multi-sport Varsity Athlete for Veterans High School. Wylde will continue his education and wrestling career for The United States Military Academy at West Point and plans on a career in the US Army.

Ethan Martin: 1 x State Runner Up, 1 X State Placer, 3 X State Qualifier. Over 150 career wins. Ethan will continue his education and wrestling career for Belmont Abbey College and plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management

Alex Reynolds: 1 X State Runner Up, 2 X State Placer, Over 150 career wins and is an All American. Alex will continue his education and wrestling career for Grand View University and plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.

Emilie Rohme: 2X State Placer, All American. Emilie will continue her education and wrestling career for Grand View University and plans on pursuing a degree in Sports Medicine.

Markayla Stewart: 2 X State Runner Up. Markayla will continue her education and wrestling career for Life University and plans on pursuing a degree in Biology.

Austin Suess: 1 X State Runner Up, 1 X State Placer. Over 100 career wins. Austin will continue his education and wrestling career for Southwest Virginia Community College and plans studying Advanced Manufacturing.

Brayden Fern: 1 X State Qualifier. Brayden will continue his education and wrestling career for Southwest Virginia Community College and plans studying Advanced Manufacturing.

