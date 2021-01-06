Central Georgia native Vincent Hancock becomes first skeet shooter to win 3 Olympic golds

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from Hancock preparing for the Olympics.

Central Georgia is bringing home the gold – or at least one person who’s from here is!

Eatonton-native Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women's gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Now 32, Hancock started skeet shooting at the age of 10 with his dad and brother. Just before he turned 12, someone told him he should compete for the Olympics, and he hasn’t looked back since.

"As a small-town Georgia boy who never had thought he'd ever really leave the southeast, traveling over and talking to different people and experiencing other cultures, I am very thankful that I had what I had to be able to do what I am doing now,” Hancock told 13WMAZ before the Tokyo Olympics.

Hancock served in the Army from 2006-2012, and even though he grew up in Eatonton, he now lives in Fort Worth, Texas.