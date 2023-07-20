Warner Robins American Little League softball preps for Southeast regional tourney

Exciting times for the diamond divas and they say there are ready for the challenges ahead.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Next week, the southeast little league stadium in Warner Robins will be full of softball fans watching the precursor to the Little League World Series later in August.

Head coach Kevin Kincaide says the road to the state championship has to come through District 5, as Dudley won over the past couple of years.

Now, Warner Robins American Little League will represent the peach state against Florida, both the Carolinas, the Virginias, and Tennessee for a chance at the world title. The international city accomplished this in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011.

"I think it's starting to sink in a little bit for this program for WRALL specifically. We've tried to grow this softball program for years and to have these ladies on stage, great for the program and great for the young girls to see and to aspire to get to that level. It's something we're excited for the state and the district," KinKade said.

On Sunday, the community is having a parade for the WRALL All stars beginning at noon in the parking lot of the Flint Energies Fields off Cohen Walker.

So come support the 12 and under state champs as they prepare for the southeast regionals next week for the first time since 2015.

The tournament starts Monday at noon and is free to all.

The Georgia state champs earned a bye for the southeast tournament and will play on Tuesday at noon versus the winner of North Carolina and Florida.