Warner Robins Demon impresses NFL players in camp

Antwon Jackson received shout-outs from professional defensive backs at the Power 15 Showcase in Atlanta

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia athletes are always working hard, but everyone knows how much support and inspiration can do to inspire someone to keep pushing. One Warner Robins Demon showed up and showed out over the weekend and he's got the attention of some of the best in the game.

Warner Robins defensive back Antwon Jackson will tell you when he lines up, it's a take no prisoners approach.

"Well anytime I step on the field it's like kill because that's what they're trying to do. He's trying to beat me and I can't let him beat me," Jackson said.

He took that mentality to a whole new level at the Power 15 Showcase in Atlanta. A video from the camp shows Jackson in full lockdown mode, shutting down would be receivers and catching the eyes of DBs at the NFL level, including Baltimore Raven Marlon Humphrey and fellow Central Georgian Casey Heyward of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I got pros like where I want to be, playing the position I want, like I want to play cornerback in the NFL. It's just like dang, these folks are telling I'm doing good. I can probably be something one day," Jackson said.

He even got love from one DB he really looks up to, Carolina Panther rookie Jaycee Horn.

"When I saw Jaycee Horn follow me (on Instagram), that really opened my eyes because like that was my favorite corner going into the draft," Jackson said.

The senior demon already has offers from Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh and Liberty. He's hoping the recent buzz of publicity grabs him a few more, but more than that, he's ready to shut down the skies this fall for Warner Robins.