Warner Robins Demons host 3-team 7-on-7 football camp

The offensive and defensive linemen got in on the action with board drills and pass pro reps on a separate field while the other skill guys got it in.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Demons are fresh off a GHSA football championship last fall, and more recently, they’ve brought home hardware from UGA at the Bulldogs 7-on-7 tournament last week in Athens.

This midweek, the Demons were back on familiar territory at McConnell Talbert Stadium, spending time running plays and executing reps, all in an effort to improve their passing game alongside fellow region mate Veterans High School and visiting Turner County from south Georgia. The three teams competed with one another rotating through out the morning on the turf. Both area schools rely on a balanced offensive attack and say 7-on-7 passing camps like this help younger, inexperienced players simulate game-time action.

