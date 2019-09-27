WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 10 years ago, the Northside-Warner Robins game made headlines because of the historic outcome.

Down 20-0, heading into the last 12 minutes of the game, the Warner Robins Demons did the unthinkable in one of the biggest comebacks in the series history, deemed the "Miracle at the Mac."

The showdown that happened in 2009 was definitely one to remember, says then-Warner Robins senior Jon Jackson.

"It's like something that you'll never forget, really like a college atmosphere," said Jackson.

The Eagles entered the game undefeated and jumped on the Demons 20-0 after 3 full quarters looking like it was going to be a cakewalk.

Jackson recalled, "Halftime came and we were like, 'Enough is enough.' Everyone had that look on their face. It was the last time us playing in the stadium for us seniors. Me being who I am, snapped and, 'Look, fellas, we have two quarters. We can go out and change it or go out with our heads down.'

But when the fourth quarter began, the Demons woke up and went to work, shutting out Northside on defense and putting points on the board in a hurry. Jackson scored the game winning touchdown to recap one of the biggest comebacks in the series' history.

"I can remember going back to the huddle, putting my arms around the guys, and saying, 'We're going to celebrate.' I told my quarterback Maurice Dudley look for me, and he almost got sacked on that play and he threw it up, and as I was running down the sideline, I heard my brother and principal Steve Monday say, 'The ball is in the air,' and I turned around and catch it like a punt return, and that was all she wrote.

And that's when the "Miracle at the Mac" went down in history.

So whenever these two teams play, let that be a lesson that it ain't over 'til it's over.

