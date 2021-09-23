Warner Robins Demons prepare for major test against Lee County

The defending 5A state champions will host Georgia's top 6A team at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday night.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Now entering week six of Football Friday Night, the question remains: who, if anyone, can slow down the Warner Robins Demons?

If there's any hope of having the question answered, it might be this Friday night. The defending 5A state champions aren't just cruising through the first few weeks; they're dominating. Over the last two weeks, Coach Marquis Westbrook's group has defeated local rivals Northside and Houston County be a combined score of 98 to 16.

Still, this Friday may present the greatest opportunity yet, as the Demons host Georgia's top 6A program, Lee County. The game will be broadcast across the state via Georgia Public Broadcasting, and on Friday night, everyone will know what the Demons are all about in 2021, if they didn't already.

With the clash of two of Georgia's premier programs, something will have to give. The Demons know that this Friday night will go a long way in preparing them to repeat as state champs later this fall.

"When you play this caliber-football team, it prepares you for whatever you’re about to go into," Westbrook said. "So we’ll know tempo, speed, physicality. We’ll know all those things about ourselves going into our region schedule, and to finish out our non-region schedule."