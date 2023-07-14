Athletes in Training: Warner Robins little league team is hoping to win it all at state playoffs

Off an undefeated run through District 5, these young athletes are hoping to make their mark in Smyrna this Saturday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 12 and under Warner Robins American little league all star’s affectionately known as WRALL are busy preparing for the state tournament this weekend in Smyrna.



“This group right here are the best 12 we could ask for, and I couldn’t have handpicked a better 12,” head coach Ryan Haines said.



The middle schoolers are fresh off an undefeated run through district 5 play out scoring the competition 39 runs to 3 and they feel the the best is yet to come.



“I feel like we have a really good shot of winning it all," Player Bentley Haines said. "Our defense and pitching are really good. We can really hit the ball.”



His teammate Connor Brett agrees.

“What I really like about this team is that we’re a great bunch of athletes but we work hard and everyday we try to do the best we can," Brett said. "We want to be known as one of the best teams but we really want to be known as the team with the best fundamentals. We’re not really worried about the championship, but just the first game we have to play.”



No pressure but the International City is not a stranger to success in little league baseball, winning it all in 2007 as well as many district, state and regional titles.

But Coach Haines says there’s something special about these young men who are walking in the footsteps of greatness.



“This team is stronger than the last two years. I’m tired of just winning districts. I'm ready to win state now," Haines said.



Again the state playoffs begin Saturday in Smyrna and last throughout the week.

The winner of State will represent Georgia here in Warner Robins at the southeast regionals for a chance to compete at the little league World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.