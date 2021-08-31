x
Warner Robins native, UGA star Jake Fromm released by Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from 13WMAZ coverage on the 2020 draft.

Houston County’s Jake Fromm is now a free agent.

According to the latest roster released by the Bills, Fromm is among one of the 23 cuts the team made Tuesday to get down to a 53-man roster.

There is still a chance that Fromm could be signed to the Bills' practice squad, or he could be picked up by another team.

In his final preseason game, Fromm completed 10/16 passes for 87 yards and rushed 17 yards for a touchdown, according to Sports Illustrated.

He was originally drafted by the Bills in 2020. He was selected 167th overall in the 5th round, a bit lower than the projections that placed him between the late second and fourth round.

In his final season as a Georgia Bulldog, he led the team to a 12-2 record and victory in the Sugar Bowl.

He ended his collegiate career with several UGA records: fourth all-time career passing yards, second all-time in passing touchdowns, fourth all-time in completions, and fifth in attempts.

Fromm graduated from Houston County High School where he was a standout for the Bears. During his time under center, Fromm threw for nearly 13,000 yards and 116 touchdowns, both school records.

He was named an U.S. Army All-American his senior year. Fromm was a ESPN.com four-star prospect and the #7 quarterback in his recruiting class before heading to Athens to play for the Dawgs.

