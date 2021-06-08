Warner Robins travel football team gets aid from Houston County native, NFL star

Warner Robins native and current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson helped the program keep pushing forward by purchasing helmets and shoulder pads

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins travel football team is growing thanks to a gracious donation from an NFL standout with Houston County roots.

The Warner Robins Raiders travel football program is busy practicing this summer preparing for the season.

"Teach them the right way, and once you treat them the right way, they'll never depart from it. They will always learn the right way from Pop Warner, rec league, all the way to college, and NFL, hopefully, one day," says Coach Derrick Embry.

Embry is one of the coaches with the Raiders that features 5 teams ages 6U, 8U 10, 12, and for the first time, a 14-and-under team. This unit is one of the first travel football teams in the area, established in 2014.

"You got Demons, Bears, Warhawks, Eagles, and even Panthers down in Perry. We're here for the community and the kids. We don't have any stock in where they are going, we just hope to see them on the field one day," Embry said.

At least 150 players make up the Warner Robins Raiders program, so with added growth, Warner Robins native and current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson helped the program keep pushing forward by purchasing helmets and shoulder pads to help uniform 30-45 additional players.

"I just felt it was a good opportunity to give back to my community and those little kids -- they deserve it," Nelson said.

Nelson played at Houston County High School before transferring and graduating from Northside as a standout football player, so he knows firsthand how it feels to grow up in Houston County and be a part of the sporting community.

Nelson said, "I wish I had somebody to give back and be a blessing, so now that I have the opportunity, that I can give that helping hand, I want to do that."

With the new equipment, the Raiders will continue to compete as part of American youth football - Georgia Pack 12 against teams in Augusta, Savannah, and Milledgeville. The season runs through the end of August to December.