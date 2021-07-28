Washington County High basketball star takes gold in 3x3 basketball

Allisha Gray currently plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA and was a star player during her time in Sandersville

TOKYO, Japan — Another Central Georgia star put in the work and now has the hardware to show for it!

The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball on Wednesday.

Team USA beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the gold medal game, 18-15.

Georgia native and Washington County High School basketball star, Allisha Gray, contributed four points and five rebounds, on 2-of-4 shooting and 2-of-4 free throws.

(In 3x3 basketball, shots count for 1 and 2 points unlike 2s and 3s in regular 5-on-5 basketball. Free throws still count for 1).

The victory over ROC came after Team USA beat out the #1 ranked 3x3 team in the world -- France -- and they did it not once, but TWICE.

Gray, who was the 2012 Georgia Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the Washington County Golden Hawks, has been one of the team's key players.

She was one of the team's leading scorers against China on Monday and a joint-leading scorer against Italy on the same day.