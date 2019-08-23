Here are your high school football scores for August 23.
Howard-
Jones Co.-
--------------
Upson-Lee-
Veterans-
--------------
East Laurens- 0
West Laurens- 53
--------------
Houston County -
Perry -
--------------
Hawkinsville- 0
Bleckley Co.- 48
--------------
Centennial-
Northside-
--------------
Treutlen-
ACE-
--------------
Mary Persons-
Gainesville-
--------------
Warner Robins-
Tift Co.-
--------------
Dublin-
ECI-
--------------
Northeast-
Trinity, Sharpsburg-
--------------
Mt. de Sales-
Monticello-
--------------
Crisp Co.-
Americus-Sumter-
--------------
OLM-
Tattnall-
--------------
Bradwell- 16
Dodge Co.- 35
--------------
Glascock-
GMC-
--------------
Pelham-
Macon Co-
--------------
Twiggs Co.-
Toombs Co.-
--------------
Brentwood- 50
Notre Dame- 0
--------------
Westfield-
Terrell-
--------------
Windsor-
Horizon-
--------------
Bacon Co.-
Fitzgerald-
--------------
Locust Grove-
Jackson-
--------------
Jefferson Co-
Swainsboro-
--------------
Mt. Zion-
Lamar Co.-
--------------
Putnam Co.-
N. Oconee-
--------------
Montgomery Co.-
Atkinson Co.-
--------------
Taylor Co.-
Manchester-
--------------
