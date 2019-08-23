Here are your high school football scores for August 23.

Howard-

Jones Co.-

--------------

Upson-Lee-

Veterans-

--------------

East Laurens- 0

West Laurens- 53

--------------

Houston County -

Perry -

--------------

Hawkinsville- 0

Bleckley Co.- 48

--------------

Centennial-

Northside-

--------------

Treutlen-

ACE-

--------------

Mary Persons-

Gainesville-

--------------

Warner Robins-

Tift Co.-

--------------

Dublin-

ECI-

--------------

Northeast-

Trinity, Sharpsburg-

--------------

Mt. de Sales-

Monticello-

--------------

Crisp Co.-

Americus-Sumter-

--------------

OLM-

Tattnall-

--------------

Bradwell- 16

Dodge Co.- 35

--------------

Glascock-

GMC-

--------------

Pelham-

Macon Co-

--------------

Twiggs Co.-

Toombs Co.-

--------------

Brentwood- 50

Notre Dame- 0

--------------

Westfield-

Terrell-

--------------

Windsor-

Horizon-

--------------

Bacon Co.-

Fitzgerald-

--------------

Locust Grove-

Jackson-

--------------

Jefferson Co-

Swainsboro-

--------------

Mt. Zion-

Lamar Co.-

--------------

Putnam Co.-

N. Oconee-

--------------

Montgomery Co.-

Atkinson Co.-

--------------

Taylor Co.-

Manchester-

--------------

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

WEEK 1: High school football action kicks off

RELATED: Love and football: The life of a coach’s wife

High school football scrimmages (August 16)

You can find all of your Football Friday Night highlights and coverage on the new 13WMAZ app!

RELATED: Macon TD Club Kickoff Classic Press Conference

RELATED: Perry Panther Pit prepares for 2019's first #Tailgate13

RELATED: Mary Persons football is always the talk of the town

RELATED: Warner Robins' Freedom Field is ready for football season

RELATED: Northside Eagles prep for championship return

RELATED: #Drone13: Macon's Henderson Stadium needs work to get ready for football season