MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates for November 6.

We are in Week 10 of Football Friday Night. Many of our teams in region play and every game is that much more important.

ACE Gryphons looking to stay undefeated vs. Hancock-Central

At the Academy for Classical Education, the Gryphons are preparing to host Hancock-Central. The Bulldogs have been playing very good ball. Only three games on their resume but they've won all three in impressive fashion, including two wins in their region. ACE comes in 2-4 and 1-1 in region play. They'd love to snag a W at home against Hancock Central.

Northeast Raiders in the driver's seat for winning region title

One of the top football teams emerging from Central Georgia this season has been the Northeast Raiders, fresh off an upset win over Bleckley County

Here are your high school football scores for November 6.

Northeast

Dodge Co.

---------------------

Valdosta

Houston Co.

---------------------

Eagles Landing

Jones Co.

---------------------

Peach Co.

Jackson

---------------------

Central

Pike Co.

---------------------

Mary Persons

Upson-Lee

---------------------

Crisp Co.

Americus-Sumter

---------------------

Dublin

Johnson Co.

---------------------

Lee Co.

Northside

---------------------

Stratford

Tattnall

---------------------

Hancock-Central

ACE Charter

---------------------

Washington Co.

Bleckley Co.

---------------------

Warner Robins

Wayne Co.

---------------------

Veterans

Coffee

---------------------

FPD

Deerfield

---------------------

Creekside

Westfield

---------------------

John Milledge

Bethlehem

---------------------

Piedmont

Brentwood

---------------------

Spalding

Baldwin

---------------------

Strong Rock

Mt. de Sales

---------------------

Crisp Academy

Windsor

---------------------

Macon Co.

Manchester

---------------------

Schley Co.

Chattahoochee Co.

---------------------

Hawkinsville

Wilcox Co.

---------------------

Wilkinson Co.

Crawford Co.

---------------------

Bacon Co.

East Laurens

---------------------

Warren Co.

GMC

---------------------

CFCA

Lafayette Christian

---------------------

Jefferson Co.

Putnam Co.

---------------------

Lowndes

Colquitt Co.

---------------------

Fitzgerald

Thomasville

---------------------

Jeff Davis

Swainsboro

---------------------

Toombs Co.

Vidalia

---------------------

Montgomery Co.

Baconton Charter

---------------------

Perry - 1 PM

Westside - Saturday