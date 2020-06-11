MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates for November 6.
We are in Week 10 of Football Friday Night. Many of our teams in region play and every game is that much more important.
ACE Gryphons looking to stay undefeated vs. Hancock-Central
At the Academy for Classical Education, the Gryphons are preparing to host Hancock-Central. The Bulldogs have been playing very good ball. Only three games on their resume but they've won all three in impressive fashion, including two wins in their region. ACE comes in 2-4 and 1-1 in region play. They'd love to snag a W at home against Hancock Central.
Northeast Raiders in the driver's seat for winning region title
One of the top football teams emerging from Central Georgia this season has been the Northeast Raiders, fresh off an upset win over Bleckley County
Here are your high school football scores for November 6.
Northeast
Dodge Co.
---------------------
Valdosta
Houston Co.
---------------------
Eagles Landing
Jones Co.
---------------------
Peach Co.
Jackson
---------------------
Central
Pike Co.
---------------------
Mary Persons
Upson-Lee
---------------------
Crisp Co.
Americus-Sumter
---------------------
Dublin
Johnson Co.
---------------------
Lee Co.
Northside
---------------------
Stratford
Tattnall
---------------------
Hancock-Central
ACE Charter
---------------------
Washington Co.
Bleckley Co.
---------------------
Warner Robins
Wayne Co.
---------------------
Veterans
Coffee
---------------------
FPD
Deerfield
---------------------
Creekside
Westfield
---------------------
John Milledge
Bethlehem
---------------------
Piedmont
Brentwood
---------------------
Spalding
Baldwin
---------------------
Strong Rock
Mt. de Sales
---------------------
Crisp Academy
Windsor
---------------------
Macon Co.
Manchester
---------------------
Schley Co.
Chattahoochee Co.
---------------------
Hawkinsville
Wilcox Co.
---------------------
Wilkinson Co.
Crawford Co.
---------------------
Bacon Co.
East Laurens
---------------------
Warren Co.
GMC
---------------------
CFCA
Lafayette Christian
---------------------
Jefferson Co.
Putnam Co.
---------------------
Lowndes
Colquitt Co.
---------------------
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
---------------------
Jeff Davis
Swainsboro
---------------------
Toombs Co.
Vidalia
---------------------
Montgomery Co.
Baconton Charter
---------------------
Perry - 1 PM
Westside - Saturday
---------------------