WEEK 11: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Central Georgia high school football matchups in Week 11

Northside hosting their rivals Houston County Bears, a big Region 1-6A matchup to define playoff seeding while earning big time bragging rights

Stratford Head of School Logan Bowlds speaks on academic, athletic success

Stratford Academy's Head of School Logan Bowlds speaks on the school's academic and athletic success over the years.

Bleckley vs. Southwest in Thursday night football action

High school football on a Thursday night. The Bleckley County Royals looking to put the wraps on a perfect 10-0 regular season.

Veterans vs. Demonettes in Tuesday night flag football matchup

Veterans took on Warner Robins in flag football action Tuesday night.

Macon Touchdown Club recognizes Tattnall, Northeast in weekly banquet