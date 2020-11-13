Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Central Chargers face Crisp County Cougars in Friday night matchup

A lot of big games on the schedule, including the one at Henderson Stadium between the Central Chargers and Crisp County Cougars.

-------

Here are your high school football scores for November 13.

Northside

Houston Co.

-----------

Stratford

FPD

-----------

Crisp Co.

Central

-----------

Dodge Co.

Washington Co.

-----------

Telfair Co.

Dublin

-----------

Wilkinson Co.

Hancock-Central

-----------

Mary Persons

Jackson

-----------

Monticello

Northeast

-----------

Creekside Christian

John Milledge

-----------

Woodland

Jones Co.

-----------

Upson-Lee

Peach Co.

-----------

Mt. de Sales

Deerfield

-----------

Westfield

Bethlehem Christian

-----------

Warren Co.

ACE Charter

-----------

Veterans

Ware Co.

-----------

Perry

Howard

-----------

Strong Rock

Tattnall

-----------

Rutland

West Laurens

-----------

Skipstone

CFCA

-----------

Montgomery Co.

Wheeler Co.

-----------

Dooly Co.

Johnson Co.

-----------

Hawkinsville

Treutlen

-----------

Americus-Sumter

Pike Co.

-----------

East Laurens

Jeff Davis

-----------

Swainsboro

Toombs Co.

-----------

Marion Co.

Taylor Co.

-----------

Vidalia

Bacon Co.

-----------

Josey

Putnam Co.

-----------

Manchester

Schley Co.

-----------

Westside

Spalding

-----------

Colquitt Co.

Tift Co.

-----------

Valdosta

Lee Co.