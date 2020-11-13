MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for Nov. 13
Central Chargers face Crisp County Cougars in Friday night matchup
A lot of big games on the schedule, including the one at Henderson Stadium between the Central Chargers and Crisp County Cougars.
-------
Here are your high school football scores for November 13.
Northside
Houston Co.
-----------
Stratford
FPD
-----------
Crisp Co.
Central
-----------
Dodge Co.
Washington Co.
-----------
Telfair Co.
Dublin
-----------
Wilkinson Co.
Hancock-Central
-----------
Mary Persons
Jackson
-----------
Monticello
Northeast
-----------
Creekside Christian
John Milledge
-----------
Woodland
Jones Co.
-----------
Upson-Lee
Peach Co.
-----------
Mt. de Sales
Deerfield
-----------
Westfield
Bethlehem Christian
-----------
Warren Co.
ACE Charter
-----------
Veterans
Ware Co.
-----------
Perry
Howard
-----------
Strong Rock
Tattnall
-----------
Rutland
West Laurens
-----------
Skipstone
CFCA
-----------
Montgomery Co.
Wheeler Co.
-----------
Dooly Co.
Johnson Co.
-----------
Hawkinsville
Treutlen
-----------
Americus-Sumter
Pike Co.
-----------
East Laurens
Jeff Davis
-----------
Swainsboro
Toombs Co.
-----------
Marion Co.
Taylor Co.
-----------
Vidalia
Bacon Co.
-----------
Josey
Putnam Co.
-----------
Manchester
Schley Co.
-----------
Westside
Spalding
-----------
Colquitt Co.
Tift Co.
-----------
Valdosta
Lee Co.
---------