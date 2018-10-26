Here are your high school football scores for October 26.

Perry-

Mary Persons-

------------------

Tattnall-28

FPD-13

------------------

Washington Co.-48

Northeast-14

------------------

Bleckley Co.-7

Dodge Co.-35

------------------

Howard-35

Spalding-13

------------------

Westside-42

Pike Co.-9

------------------

Wheeler Co.- 8

Johnson Co.- 49

------------------

Houston Co.-0

Lee Co.-45

------------------

Northside-

Valdosta-

------------------

Jones Co.-42

Ola-3

------------------

Central-

Rutland-

------------------

Mt. de Sales-57

Wilkinson Co.-12

------------------

West Laurens-

Upson-Lee-

------------------

Manchester-

Dooly Co.-

------------------

Marion Co.-24

Taylor Co.-0

------------------

Greenville-

Crawford Co.-

------------------

Brookstone-

Macon Co.-

------------------

C. Talbotton-

Hawkinsville-

------------------

Turner Co.-

Wilcox Co.-

------------------

Peach Co-42

Jackson-3

------------------

East Laurens-13

Southwest-50

------------------

Thomas Co. Central-27

Veterans-31

------------------

Stratford-36

Twiggs Co.- 0

------------------

Banks Co.-3

Monticello-36

------------------

Westover-

Americus-Sumter-

------------------

Cook-6

Crisp Co.-28

------------------

John Milledge-14

Frederica-13

------------------

Edmund Burke-

Brentwood-

------------------

Fitzgerald-

Brooks Co.-

------------------

Jeff Davis-0

Swainsboro-14

------------------

Vidalia-7

Metter-20

------------------

Lamar Co.-14

Heard Co.-40

------------------

Putnam Co.-

Elbert Co.-

------------------

Telfair Co.-41

Lanier Co.-6

------------------

Montgomery Co.-

ECI-

------------------

Jenkins Co-29

Treutlen-6

------------------

Lincoln Co.-

Hancock-Central-

------------------

Flint River-

Gatewood-

------------------

Pinewood-

Trinity-Dublin-

------------------

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football updates and scores for October 26.

