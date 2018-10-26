Here are your high school football scores for October 26.
Perry-
Mary Persons-
------------------
Tattnall-28
FPD-13
------------------
Washington Co.-48
Northeast-14
------------------
Bleckley Co.-7
Dodge Co.-35
------------------
Howard-35
Spalding-13
------------------
Westside-42
Pike Co.-9
------------------
Wheeler Co.- 8
Johnson Co.- 49
------------------
Houston Co.-0
Lee Co.-45
------------------
Northside-
Valdosta-
------------------
Jones Co.-42
Ola-3
------------------
Central-
Rutland-
------------------
Mt. de Sales-57
Wilkinson Co.-12
------------------
West Laurens-
Upson-Lee-
------------------
Manchester-
Dooly Co.-
------------------
Marion Co.-24
Taylor Co.-0
------------------
Greenville-
Crawford Co.-
------------------
Brookstone-
Macon Co.-
------------------
C. Talbotton-
Hawkinsville-
------------------
Turner Co.-
Wilcox Co.-
------------------
Peach Co-42
Jackson-3
------------------
East Laurens-13
Southwest-50
------------------
Thomas Co. Central-27
Veterans-31
------------------
Stratford-36
Twiggs Co.- 0
------------------
Banks Co.-3
Monticello-36
------------------
Westover-
Americus-Sumter-
------------------
Cook-6
Crisp Co.-28
------------------
John Milledge-14
Frederica-13
------------------
Edmund Burke-
Brentwood-
------------------
Fitzgerald-
Brooks Co.-
------------------
Jeff Davis-0
Swainsboro-14
------------------
Vidalia-7
Metter-20
------------------
Lamar Co.-14
Heard Co.-40
------------------
Putnam Co.-
Elbert Co.-
------------------
Telfair Co.-41
Lanier Co.-6
------------------
Montgomery Co.-
ECI-
------------------
Jenkins Co-29
Treutlen-6
------------------
Lincoln Co.-
Hancock-Central-
------------------
Flint River-
Gatewood-
------------------
Pinewood-
Trinity-Dublin-
------------------
