MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for Nov. 20

Westfield School vs. John Milledge Academy Friday night

The Westfield School takes the road trip to face John Milledge Academy Friday night. The Hornets are 6-1-1 and 2-0 in their region, looking to steal a region title from the Trojans.

Mount de Sales hosts Tattnall in Thursday night matchup

Big Thursday night game between Tattnall and Mount de Sales. Three-way tie going in for region top seed last week of the regular season.

Here are your high school football scores for November 20.

Baldwin

Perry

-------------

Chattahoochee Co.

Macon Co.

-------------

Deerfield

Stratford

-------------

FPD

Strong Rock

-------------

Jackson

Upson-Lee

-------------

Jones Co.

Dutchtown

-------------

Dublin

Montgomery Co.

-------------

Warner Robins

Veterans

-------------

Westfield

John Milledge

-------------

ACE Charter

GMC

-------------

Cherokee Christian

Covenant

-------------

Putnam Co.

Butler

-------------

Johnson Co.

Hawkinsville

-------------

Treutlen

Wilcox Co.

-------------

Warren Co.

Wilkinson Co.

-------------

West Laurens

Westside

-------------

Gatewood

Brentwood

-------------

Tatttnall - 21

Mt. de Sales- 24

-------------

Northeast

Lamar Co.

-------------

CFCA

Community Christian

-------------

Crawford Co.

Hancock-Central

-------------

Washington Co.

Monticello

-------------

Telfair Co.

Dooly Co.

-------------

Toombs Co.

East Laurens

-------------

Swainsboro

Vidalia

-------------

Howard

Spalding

-------------

Southwest PPD

Dodge Co.

-------------

Central PPD

Peach Co.

-------------

Pike Co. PPD

Crisp Co.

-------------

Americus-Sumter PPD

Mary Persons

-------------

Central-Talbotton PPD

Schley Co.

-------------

Frederica

Trinity, Dublin