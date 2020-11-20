MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for Nov. 20
Westfield School vs. John Milledge Academy Friday night
The Westfield School takes the road trip to face John Milledge Academy Friday night. The Hornets are 6-1-1 and 2-0 in their region, looking to steal a region title from the Trojans.
Mount de Sales hosts Tattnall in Thursday night matchup
Big Thursday night game between Tattnall and Mount de Sales. Three-way tie going in for region top seed last week of the regular season.
Here are your high school football scores for November 20.
Baldwin
Perry
-------------
Chattahoochee Co.
Macon Co.
-------------
Deerfield
Stratford
-------------
FPD
Strong Rock
-------------
Jackson
Upson-Lee
-------------
Jones Co.
Dutchtown
-------------
Dublin
Montgomery Co.
-------------
Warner Robins
Veterans
-------------
Westfield
John Milledge
-------------
ACE Charter
GMC
-------------
Cherokee Christian
Covenant
-------------
Putnam Co.
Butler
-------------
Johnson Co.
Hawkinsville
-------------
Treutlen
Wilcox Co.
-------------
Warren Co.
Wilkinson Co.
-------------
West Laurens
Westside
-------------
Gatewood
Brentwood
-------------
Tatttnall - 21
Mt. de Sales- 24
-------------
Northeast
Lamar Co.
-------------
CFCA
Community Christian
-------------
Crawford Co.
Hancock-Central
-------------
Washington Co.
Monticello
-------------
Telfair Co.
Dooly Co.
-------------
Toombs Co.
East Laurens
-------------
Swainsboro
Vidalia
-------------
Howard
Spalding
-------------
Southwest PPD
Dodge Co.
-------------
Central PPD
Peach Co.
-------------
Pike Co. PPD
Crisp Co.
-------------
Americus-Sumter PPD
Mary Persons
-------------
Central-Talbotton PPD
Schley Co.
-------------
Frederica
Trinity, Dublin
-------------