WEEK 13: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Jones County Greyhounds bring offensive attack to playoffs

The Hounds are set to host the Griffin Bears Friday night, who are just 4-5 on the year

Warner Robins Demons gear up to defend 5A title

The Demons are 9-1, and the second seed in region 1-5A, but the mission is still the same as it is every year, to finish as the last team standing.

Perry Panthers want to return to Georgia high school football quarterfinals

The Perry Panthers are ready with one of their most impressive seasons in recent years -- they finished as back-to-back region champs on the strength of a 9-1 season.

Here are your high school football scores for November 12.

Riverdale

Warner Robins

-------------

Lithonia

Cartersville

-------------

Early Co.

Bleckley Co.

-------------

Pepperell

Callaway

-------------

Hardaway

Perry

-------------

Flowery Branch

Mays

-------------

Griffin

Jones Co.

-------------

Eastside

New Manchester

-------------

Veterans

Woodward Academy

-------------

Blessed Trinity

SW DeKalb

-------------

East Laurens

Putnam Co.

-------------

Union Co.

Lovett

-------------

Morgan Co.

Peach Co.

-------------

N. Murray

Monroe Area

-------------

Cook

Northeast

-------------

Chattooga

Haralson Co.

-------------

Mary Persons

Burke Co.

-------------

Stephens Co.

Rockmart

-------------

Harlem

Crisp Co.

-------------

Adairsville

Oconee Co.

-------------

Dodge Co.

Fitzgerald

-------------

Bremen

Fannin Co.

-------------

Washington Co.

Thomasville

-------------

Heard Co.

Dade Co.

-------------

LaGrange

Baldwin

-------------

Cedar Shoals

Marist

-------------

Crisp Academy

Windsor

-------------

West Laurens

Carver, Columbus

-------------

Hapeville

Jefferson

-------------

Aquinas

FPD - Saturday

-------------

Savannah Christian

Tattnall - Saturday

-------------

Stratford

Savannah Country Day - Saturday

-------------

Mt. de Sales

Calvary Day - Saturday

-------------

Crawford Co.

Macon Co.- Saturday

-------------

Manchester

GMC - Saturday

-------------

Dublin

Turner Co. - Saturday

-------------

ACE

Schley Co. - Saturday

-------------

Johnson Co.

Irwin Co. -Saturday

-------------

Charlton Co.

Wilcox Co. - Saturday

-------------

Lakeside-Evans

Northside - Saturday

-------------

Houston Co.

Evans - Saturday