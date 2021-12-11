WEEK 13: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Jones County Greyhounds bring offensive attack to playoffs
The Hounds are set to host the Griffin Bears Friday night, who are just 4-5 on the year
Warner Robins Demons gear up to defend 5A title
The Demons are 9-1, and the second seed in region 1-5A, but the mission is still the same as it is every year, to finish as the last team standing.
Perry Panthers want to return to Georgia high school football quarterfinals
The Perry Panthers are ready with one of their most impressive seasons in recent years -- they finished as back-to-back region champs on the strength of a 9-1 season.
Here are your high school football scores for November 12.
Riverdale
Warner Robins
-------------
Lithonia
Cartersville
-------------
Early Co.
Bleckley Co.
-------------
Pepperell
Callaway
-------------
Hardaway
Perry
-------------
Flowery Branch
Mays
-------------
Griffin
Jones Co.
-------------
Eastside
New Manchester
-------------
Veterans
Woodward Academy
-------------
Blessed Trinity
SW DeKalb
-------------
East Laurens
Putnam Co.
-------------
Union Co.
Lovett
-------------
Morgan Co.
Peach Co.
-------------
N. Murray
Monroe Area
-------------
Cook
Northeast
-------------
Chattooga
Haralson Co.
-------------
Mary Persons
Burke Co.
-------------
Stephens Co.
Rockmart
-------------
Harlem
Crisp Co.
-------------
Adairsville
Oconee Co.
-------------
Dodge Co.
Fitzgerald
-------------
Bremen
Fannin Co.
-------------
Washington Co.
Thomasville
-------------
Heard Co.
Dade Co.
-------------
LaGrange
Baldwin
-------------
Cedar Shoals
Marist
-------------
Crisp Academy
Windsor
-------------
West Laurens
Carver, Columbus
-------------
Hapeville
Jefferson
-------------
Aquinas
FPD - Saturday
-------------
Savannah Christian
Tattnall - Saturday
-------------
Stratford
Savannah Country Day - Saturday
-------------
Mt. de Sales
Calvary Day - Saturday
-------------
Crawford Co.
Macon Co.- Saturday
-------------
Manchester
GMC - Saturday
-------------
Dublin
Turner Co. - Saturday
-------------
ACE
Schley Co. - Saturday
-------------
Johnson Co.
Irwin Co. -Saturday
-------------
Charlton Co.
Wilcox Co. - Saturday
-------------
Lakeside-Evans
Northside - Saturday
-------------
Houston Co.
Evans - Saturday
-------------