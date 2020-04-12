MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for Dec. 4
Round 2 of Central Georgia high school football playoffs begins
At John Milledge, the Trojans are looking to remain undefeated. They are 9-0 and have shut out 6 opponents this year.
Westfield prepares for John Milledge playoffs rematch
Many playoffs games are scheduled for Friday night, but one we are focusing on is in the GISA, the Westfield and John Milledge rematch
Westfield's Gavin Vining: Athlete of the Week
Gavin Vining is the Hornets' starting quarterback who has helped lead Westfield to 7-2-1 record with a 2nd round playoff meeting with JMA on Friday
Central Chargers 'not satisfied,' want more in historic season
Central's 14-6 win over Liberty County was the first state playoff win since their championship season in 1975
----------------
Here are your high school football scores for December 4.
Woodward
Warner Robins
-----------------
Calvary Day
FPD
-----------------
Thomasville
Dodge Co.
-----------------
Bleckley Co.
Early Co.
-----------------
Northeast
Fitzgerald
-----------------
Central
Pierce Co.
-----------------
Upson-Lee
Appling Co.
-----------------
Stratford
ELCA
-----------------
Warren Co.
Macon Co.
-----------------
Westfield
John Milledge
-----------------
Griffin
Jones Co.
-----------------
LaGrange
Perry
-----------------
Brooks Co.
Dublin
-----------------
Lincoln Co.
Hancock-Central
-----------------
Briarwood
Brentwood
-----------------
Southwest Ga.
Gatewood
-----------------
Thomson
Peach Co.
-----------------
Flint River
CFCA
-----------------
John Hancock
Lafayette Christian
-----------------
Thomas Jefferson
Piedmont Academy
-----------------
Crisp Co.
Richmond Academy
-----------------
Wilcox Co.
Irwin Co.
-----------------
Walton
Colquitt Co.
-----------------
Valdosta
Evans
-----------------
Decatur
Blessed Trinity
-----------------
Eastside
New Manchester
-----------------
Dawson Co.
Oconee Co.
-----------------
Mitchell Co.
Metter
-----------------
Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon
-----------------
Baldwin - 4 PM
Carver, Columbus - Saturday
------------------