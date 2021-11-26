WEEK 15: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Northeast started off the season with a bang, riding the success of last year's playoff run. The 2A Raiders upset 5A Jones County on the road, which sparked confidence throughout the team.

Central Georgia high school football teams ready for title action

CFCA preps for back-to-back GAPPS titles, Covenant Academy 1 win away from another state title, FPD still alive in championship hunt, and Northeast reaches quarterfinals first.

John Milledge Academy inches closer to 3rd straight title

John Milledge has not lost a game since 2018. JT Wall's crew has been on a tear, and they're now after the three-peat, looking for their third straight GISA state title. First, they'll have to get through Tiftarea in this Friday's semifinal

Central Georgia high school football teams grateful for Thanksgiving practice

Warner Robins Demons and Northside Eagles are still in it as they are practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, ready for the next playoff game

-----------

Here are your high school football scores for November 26.

Warner Robins

Jones Co.

-------------

Creekside

Whitewater

-------------

Tiftarea

John Milledge

-------------

Cedartown

Perry

-------------

Dougherty

Carver, Columbus

-------------

Northside

Langston Hughes

-------------

Johns Creek

Dacula

-------------

Peach Co.

Pierce Co.

-------------

Burke Co.

Carver, Atlanta

-------------

Cedar Grove

Crisp Co.

-------------

Appling Co.

Thomson

-------------

Central Fellowship

Cherokee Christian

-------------

Covenant

Johnson Ferry

-------------

Prince Avenue

FPD

-------------

Fellowship Christian

Calvary Day

-------------

Fitzgerald

Putnam Co.

-------------

Northeast

Swainsboro

-------------

Westfield

Pinewood

-------------

Gatewood

Brentwood

-------------

Edmund Burke

Terrell Academy

-------------

Macon Co.

Irwin Co.

-------------

Manchester

Wilcox Co.