WEEK 16: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Brentwood wants to avenge 2020 loss, John Milledge seeking football threepeat

The Eagles enter Friday's championship game 10-1 with their only blemish coming from the hands of undefeated John Milledge Academy.

Fred Perry is a beast of a football player and he’s dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage when the lights are on.

The Stratford Academy Eagles will have new leadership at the helm of the football team when they hit the gridiron next season. The private school announced Thursday that head coach Mark Farriba is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The Bibb County School District will have a new athletic director starting next year. Last month, Kevin Grooms was chosen to succeed Barney Hester when he retires at the end of December.

Here are your high school football scores for December 3.

Terrell

Brentwood

Pinewood

John Milledge

Warner Robins

Creekside

Blessed Trinity

Calhoun

Wilcox Co.

Irwin Co.

Warren Co.

Metter

Trinity Christian

ELCA

Prince Avenue

Fellowship Christian

Fitzgerald

Swainsboro

Callaway

Thomasville

Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson

Appling Co.

Cedar Grove

Carver, Atlanta

Pierce Co.

Cedartown

Carver, Columbus

N. Oconee

Benedictine

Dacula

Langston Hughes

Carrollton

Buford

Walton

Milton

Grayson

Collins Hill