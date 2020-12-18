MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for Dec. 18
Warner Robins vs. Jones County in Central Georgia high school football semifinals
It's the final four of GHSA football, and two teams from Central Georgia are battling it out for a chance at the big dance -- Jones County and Warner Robins -- two teams with history, but tonight, it's not about the coaches, but what the players will do on the field.
Central Georgia high school athletes make choices on Early Signing Day 2020
High school seniors officially signed with their schools of choice before the Christmas and New Year this week.
Mary Persons' Karsen Winget: Athlete of the Week
Flag Football became a GHSA-sanctioned sport for the first time in 2020. For soccer playing junior bulldog Karsen Winget, the transition was hard but worth it.