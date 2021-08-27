WEEK 2: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for August 27.

Dublin vs. Dodge County in Central Georgia high school football matchup

Dublin is set to open their 2021 season against Dodge County, and they're playing at their newly-refurbished stadium.

The first Friday of high school football in Central Georgia saw the Northeast Raiders squeezing out a 33-28 win on the road against Jones County. While a hard-fought win is always a great start, this win in particular meant something more.

This week's Baldwin vs. WaCo game has been canceled, as well as Perry's next two games.

Here are your high school football scores for August 27.

Peach Co.

Northside

Northeast

Central

Dodge Co.

Dublin

McDonough

Mary Persons

Jones Co.

N. Gwinnett

Stratford

George Walton

Warner Robins

Archer

John Milledge

Brentwood

Hawkinsville

Tattnall

Crisp Co.

Houston Co.

Wilcox Co.

Bleckley Co.

GMC

Central Talbotton

Covington

Covenant

Twiggs Co.

Wilkinson Co.

Edmund Burke

Gatewood

Johnson Co.

East Laurens

Howard

Southwest

Lamar Co.

Crawford Co.

Westfield

Trinity, Dublin

CFCA

Tiftarea

Taylor Co.

Pike Co.

Lanier Co.

Wheeler Co.

Portal

Montgomery Co.

Putnam Co.

Morgan Co.

Jefferson Co.

Swainsboro

Fitzgerald

Irwin Co.

Hardaway

Sumter Co.

J. Hancock

Briarwood

Dooly Co. - Saturday

Macon Co.