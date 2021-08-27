WEEK 2: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for August 27.
Dublin vs. Dodge County in Central Georgia high school football matchup
Dublin is set to open their 2021 season against Dodge County, and they're playing at their newly-refurbished stadium.
The first Friday of high school football in Central Georgia saw the Northeast Raiders squeezing out a 33-28 win on the road against Jones County. While a hard-fought win is always a great start, this win in particular meant something more.
This week's Baldwin vs. WaCo game has been canceled, as well as Perry's next two games.
Here are your high school football scores for August 27.
Peach Co.
Northside
Northeast
Central
---------------
Dodge Co.
Dublin
---------------
McDonough
Mary Persons
---------------
Jones Co.
N. Gwinnett
---------------
Stratford
George Walton
---------------
Warner Robins
Archer
---------------
John Milledge
Brentwood
---------------
Hawkinsville
Tattnall
---------------
Crisp Co.
Houston Co.
---------------
Wilcox Co.
Bleckley Co.
---------------
GMC
Central Talbotton
---------------
Covington
Covenant
---------------
Twiggs Co.
Wilkinson Co.
---------------
Edmund Burke
Gatewood
---------------
Johnson Co.
East Laurens
---------------
Howard
Southwest
---------------
Lamar Co.
Crawford Co.
---------------
Westfield
Trinity, Dublin
---------------
CFCA
Tiftarea
---------------
Taylor Co.
Pike Co.
---------------
Lanier Co.
Wheeler Co.
---------------
Portal
Montgomery Co.
---------------
Putnam Co.
Morgan Co.
---------------
Jefferson Co.
Swainsboro
---------------
Fitzgerald
Irwin Co.
---------------
Hardaway
Sumter Co.
---------------
J. Hancock
Briarwood
---------------
Dooly Co. - Saturday
Macon Co.
---------------