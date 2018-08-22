It is the second week of the 2018 high school football season, and #Tailgate13 is in full swing.

This Friday night, the Barking Lot will be rocking when Jones County hosts Baldwin. This county border war will feature two talented teams in the Greyhounds and the Braves under the leadership of Head Coaches Justin Rogers (JCHS) and Jesse Hicks (BHS).

The Greyhounds enter the game unblemished after a late defensive stand over Howard to win 34-28 in the opening week, while Baldwin lost their seasonal debut 19-7 to rivals Washington County.

Who do you think will win this week?

You can get involved in the action on Twitter using the hashtag #tailgate13. Don't forget to vote on this week's Jones Zone and Friends matchups, and be sure to tune in at 11:35 p.m. for our Football Friday Night show. Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Marvin James, and Jonathan Perez will highlight all the action from around Central Georgia.

