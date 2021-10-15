WEEK 9: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
After a very successful first year in the Peach State, flag football is back for round two, but this time around, everybody wants in on the action.
Houston vs. Lee, Northside vs. Valdosta in Central Georgia high school football Week 9
Friday sees a 1-6A matchup at McConnell-Talbert Stadium with the Northside Eagles hosting the Valdosta Wildcats
Bleckley County High School Principal Matthew Gibbs speaks on football season
Bleckley County High School Principal Matthew Gibbs speaks on the school's successful football season
Central Georgia high school football highlights (October 14)
Central vs. Sumter in Thursday night football action.
--------------
Here are your high school football scores for October 15.
Valdosta
Northside
-------------
Howard
Baldwin
-------------
Mt. de Sales
FPD
-------------
Northeast
Bleckley Co.
-------------
Warner Robins
Ware Co.
-------------
Greenville
Macon Co.
-------------
Crawford Co.
Twiggs Co.
-------------
Dublin
Treutlen
-------------
GMC
Glascock
-------------
ACE
Warren Co.
-------------
Lee Co.
Houston Co.
-------------
Strong Rock
Stratford
-------------
Perry
West Laurens
-------------
Gatewood
Westfield
-------------
Dooly Co.
Wilcox Co.
-------------
Robert Toombs
Brentwood
-------------
Pataula
CFCA
-------------
Westwood
Windsor
-------------
Westside
Rutland
-------------
Lamar Co.
Dodge Co.
-------------
Sumter Co.
Central
-------------
Wheeler Co.
Johnson Co.
-------------
Telfair Co.
Montgomery Co.
-------------
East Laurens
Vidalia
-------------
Fitzgerald
Worth Co.
-------------
Jeff Davis
Toombs Co.
-------------
Bacon Co.
Swainsboro
-------------
Sumter Co. 14
Central 21
-------------
Washington Co. 44
Southwest 0
-------------