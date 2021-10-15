WEEK 9: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

After a very successful first year in the Peach State, flag football is back for round two, but this time around, everybody wants in on the action.

Houston vs. Lee, Northside vs. Valdosta in Central Georgia high school football Week 9

Friday sees a 1-6A matchup at McConnell-Talbert Stadium with the Northside Eagles hosting the Valdosta Wildcats

Bleckley County High School Principal Matthew Gibbs speaks on football season

Central Georgia high school football highlights (October 14)

Central vs. Sumter in Thursday night football action.

Here are your high school football scores for October 15.

Valdosta

Northside

Howard

Baldwin

Mt. de Sales

FPD

Northeast

Bleckley Co.

Warner Robins

Ware Co.

Greenville

Macon Co.

Crawford Co.

Twiggs Co.

Dublin

Treutlen

GMC

Glascock

ACE

Warren Co.

Lee Co.

Houston Co.

Strong Rock

Stratford

Perry

West Laurens

Gatewood

Westfield

Dooly Co.

Wilcox Co.

Robert Toombs

Brentwood

Pataula

CFCA

Westwood

Windsor

Westside

Rutland

Lamar Co.

Dodge Co.

Sumter Co.

Central

Wheeler Co.

Johnson Co.

Telfair Co.

Montgomery Co.

East Laurens

Vidalia

Fitzgerald

Worth Co.

Jeff Davis

Toombs Co.

Bacon Co.

Swainsboro

Sumter Co. 14

Central 21

Washington Co. 44

Southwest 0