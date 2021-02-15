West Laurens' Chase Horne wins third state championship

Horne is the #1 heavyweight high school wrestler in the country

MACON, Ga. — The GHSA traditional state wrestling tournament finished with a number of Central Georgians taking home individual titles, but only one Central Georgian is a three-time champion.

That's West Laurens junior Chase Horne.

Horne collected his third straight GHSA wrestling title beating Dougherty County's Devoris Calvin by fall. He finished the year 49-0 and at 285 pounds. State championships are becoming light work for the heavyweight champ.

"I think it gets a little bit easier, the nerves and stuff as you go along. That was a big thing. I was pretty nervous my freshman year, but you just keep getting confident in your work effort," Horne said.

The big stage is nothing new for Horne. He's the number one heavyweight high school wrestler in the entire country. A title he earned, lost and then pinned down again.

"I went up there and won that and then a few weeks later I wrestled the number three kid and he happened to beat me. So he was at number one and I was two. Two weeks later, I wrestled him again and beat him," Horne said.

Heavy is the head that wears the number one crown, but Horne said it's best to just focus on the next opponent.

"It's awesome obviously. I try not to think about it too much. I like to keep working and I think if you think about it too much you can kind of get complacent," he said.

Horne will have one last ride with the West Laurens Raiders his senior year, but after that he'll take his talents to top 10 ranked NC State University and wrestle for the Wolfpack. He said he chose the Wolfpack because of his faith.

"They have a strong Christian environment there. It's more of a southern feel. It's not too far from home, so it felt like the right fit for me," Horne said.