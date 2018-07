The Westfield softball team played a double header Saturday afternoon in Perry and came away with a sweep over Woodland and Piedmont.

The Lady Hornets started the action today against Woodland and didn't waste any time scoring runs as they plated across 5 in the first inning. They went on to win 10-2.

They then beat Piedmont Academy 6-1 in the second game of the doubleheader.

