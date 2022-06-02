x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Westfield wrestling wins second straight round of state titles

Six Hornets reached the championship finals, while an additional six placed at the 2022 GISA state tournament in Americus.

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Westfield Hornets picked up right where they left off.

After seeing great success at last year's GISA individual state tournament, the Hornets successfully defended their titles in the 2022 tournament Friday at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

Daniel Sapp (106#), J.D. Caulley (126#), Coe Leavengood (170#), Brady Greer (182#), Porter Faulk (195#) and Bryant Greer (220#) all reached championship finals. 

Sapp, Leavengood, Faulk and Bryant Greer won championships while Caulley and Greer finished second. It marked the third state championship for Faulk, and the second for Leavengood.

The following Hornets also placed at this year's event: Wyatt Stephens (third), Brooks Barbour (third), Damon Sanders (third), Dean Massey (fourth), Carson Martin (fourth) and Tanner Roberson (fifth).

RELATED STORIES

Full Coverage: Central Georgia's athletes in 2022 National Signing Day

Fort Valley State University's inaugural men's volleyball team hits the court

In Other News

Westfield wrestling wins second straight round of state titles